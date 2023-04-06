First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.80. 2,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

