First National Corp MA ADV Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 115,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,599,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

