First National Corp MA ADV Invests $226,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

