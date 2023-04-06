First National Corp MA ADV Invests $481,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

