First National Corp MA ADV Sells 9,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

