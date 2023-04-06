First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Lifted by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.7% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 1.13% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 10,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

