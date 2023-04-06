FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

FirsTime Design Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.44.

About FirsTime Design

(Get Rating)

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.