FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $404.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

