FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 79 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.23 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.07. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

