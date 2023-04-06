FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

About Enbridge

Shares of ENB opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

