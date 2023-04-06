FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $95.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.