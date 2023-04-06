FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.