FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.93.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

