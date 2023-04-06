FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,227 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 262,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,172,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JCPB stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.