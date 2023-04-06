FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.