FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.4% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235,373 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $18.47 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

