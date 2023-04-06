Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Raised by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. 829,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

