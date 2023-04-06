Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

