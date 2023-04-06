FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.84 and last traded at $117.39. 176,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 785,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

