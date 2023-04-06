Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,072. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 239,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Stories

