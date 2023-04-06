FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.80. 24,359 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

