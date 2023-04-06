FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 22.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 38.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $676,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DDEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. 7,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.