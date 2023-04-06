FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 5,823 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

