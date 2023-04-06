Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
