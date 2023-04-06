FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will earn ($5.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($10.87). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($11.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $30.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

