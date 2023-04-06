FY2023 EPS Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Cut by Analyst

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

In related news, Director David H. Koppenhaver bought 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.