FY2023 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Increased by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

