FY2024 EPS Estimates for Golden Ocean Group Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

GOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

