Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134.61 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $285.40 million and $134.61 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

