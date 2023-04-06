Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,009 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,742,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

