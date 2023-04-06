Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 3,362 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

TGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.