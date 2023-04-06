Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 856,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,523. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

