Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $37.36 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 7.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 833,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 794,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 122,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

