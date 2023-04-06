Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.39

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.39 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.48 ($0.34). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 468,722 shares traded.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £80.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,785.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

