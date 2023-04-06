Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.58. 2,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Genelux Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
