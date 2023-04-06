General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,310. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

