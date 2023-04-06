Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 36,349,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 21,188,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.68.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

