GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 49,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 11,159,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,627,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

