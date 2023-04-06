GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

