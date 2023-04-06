GFS Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

