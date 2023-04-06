GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 6,715,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,064. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.