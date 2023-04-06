GFS Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 965,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

