GFS Advisors LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.88. 362,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,586. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.43 and a 200-day moving average of $246.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

