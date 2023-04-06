GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 574,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,590. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

