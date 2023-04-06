GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,893. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $414.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

