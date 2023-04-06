Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,330 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.08. 1,140,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,014. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.