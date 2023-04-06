Girard Partners LTD. Buys 352 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $826.04. 29,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,037. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $743.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

