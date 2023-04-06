Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. The company had a trading volume of 444,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

