Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

