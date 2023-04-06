Girard Partners LTD. Has $13.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,611.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 173,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.